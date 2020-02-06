India failed to suppress voice of Kashmiris through brute force: Dr Firdous

MIRPUR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that India has failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris through the use of brute force and atrocities.

Addressing a press conference in Mirpur, Dr Firdous said that PM Imran Khan stands like a firm and compact wall with the Kashmiri people for realization of their right to self-determination.

She said voices are echoing in every nook and cranny of Pakistan that Kashmir will become Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed said PM Imran Khan has proved himself as a true ambassador of Kashmiris through raising his voice for the rights of Kashmiris at every international forum.

He said Pakistan will stand by the Kashmiri people for realization of their right to self-determination.

Read More: Kashmir will be liberated soon: PM Imran tells AJK people

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that Kashmir will be liberated soon due to the annexation plan implemented by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the occupied territory.

‘The sun of Kashmir liberation will rise soon, PM Imran Khan had said while addressing a Kashmir solidarity rally at Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He had said that it was his belief that the mistake committed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by revoking the special status of the held valley, will now lead to the freedom of Kashmiris. PM Khan had said he had raised the Kashmir issue at every forum effectively and represented as an ambassador of Kashmir.

Comments

comments