Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


India has been captured by fascist, racist Hindu supremacist ideology, says PM Khan

Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said India has been captured by a fascist and racist Hindu Supremacist ideology and leadership, as Germany had been captured by Nazis.

In a series of tweets, he said this threatens nine million Kashmiris, who are under siege in the Occupied Kashmir for over two weeks.

“One can simply Google to understand the link between the Nazi ideology & ethnic cleansing & genocide ideology of the RSS-BJP Founding Fathers.”, he said in another tweet.

The premier urged the world must also seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi government.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Gold prices climb to an astounding Rs 89,000 per tola

Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Afghan suicide blast

Pakistan

CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Pakistan

Large number of dead fish wash ashore on Karachi’s beach


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close