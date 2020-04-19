Web Analytics
India should focus on protecting minorities’ rights: FO

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the India’s mischievous propaganda about dome of Kartarpur Sahib, the Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday told New Delhi to put its own house in order and focus on protecting the rights of its minorities, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the Kartarpur Sahib’s dome was damaged by a storm and it had been repaired within 24 hours.

She maintained that minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan. The spokespersons asked India to focus on its internal issues instead of indulging in propaganda against others.

Read More: Modi govt targeting Muslims to divert backlash over Covid-19 policy: PM

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet had termed the deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by the Modi government an attempt to divert “the backlash” over its Covid-19 policy.

“The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany,” he had said.

Prime Minister Khan had said targeting the Indian Muslims was yet “more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt.”

 

