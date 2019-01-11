India assents Pakistani officals visit to Chenab power projects

LAHORE: Indian authorities on Friday assented a Pakistani delegation visit to inspect the hydro-electric projects at River Chenab in India, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed that a delegation of water officials headed by Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner Mehar Ali Shah will likely visit India on Jan 27 for a four day visit. “Indian officials have also expressed positive signs with regard to inspection by Pakistani officials about other projects on Chenab.”

“Pakistani experts will inspect 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai hydro-electric projects on the River Chenab,” said Shah.

Last year, a delegation of nine officials led by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena visited Pakistan in August for talks on water issues.

The water commissioners of the neighbouring countries are required to meet twice a year and arrange technical visits to sites of projects and critical river head works.

During their last visit, Pakistani officials raised their concerns over the construction of the aforementioned hydroelectric projects on the Chenab river, ignoring Islamabad’s objections pertaining to their designs.

