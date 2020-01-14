India hands over two Pakistani nationals stranded across border

LAHORE: Indian officials handed over two Pakistani youth to officials at Wagah crossing who had inadvertently crossed over the border with India, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistani citizens, Sajjad Haider and Mubashir Bilal, were handed over the Pakistani authorities at Wagah border crossing today.

Sajjad Haider is a native of Lahore and 17-year-old Mubashir Bilal is from Kasur.

Two youth were warmly received by their families.

Bilal was stranded to Indian side of the border from Kasur in February 2018 and Sajjad had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in November 2018.

According to media reports, Bilal was released from a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur district of India on Tuesday morning and was taken to the Attari-Wagah border for handing him over to the Pakistani authorities.

He had been kept in Hoshiarpur juvenile home after held by the Indian border force.

Comments

comments