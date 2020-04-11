Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi talking exclusively to ARY News on Saturday said that Indian aggression at the borders amid a global pandemic wreaks of a war mongering opportunistic mindset, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that cross border violations by India against Pakistan’s sovereignty and international laws have been consistent for the past five years where they have resorted to indiscriminate, unprovoked escalations at the Line of Control (LOC) at will and whim.

The foreign minister said that the world is trying to safeguard its people from an invisible threat that continues to wreak havoc but India is still looking for scapegoats for their own lack of planning and governmental deficiencies to control coronavirus.

FM Qureshi also said that despite the global challenge in the shape of novel coronavirus, India is hell-bent on targeting its minorities and blaming them for its governmental and Hindutva driven inadequacies.

“Modi and his government’s supremacist Hindutva agenda has never been more apparent as it is now,” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister said Modi Government has put the entire Kashmiri leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth in Indian jails to subjugate their voice and fundamental human rights.

He said India’s stance to introduce changes in domicile rules is basically the agenda of changing the population ratio of Muslims in the occupied territory.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the entire Kashmiri leadership and Pakistan have strongly rejected India’s move altogether.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also deplored India’s negative attitude towards The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in relation to coronavirus.

