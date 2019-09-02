India wants to harm CPEC, Gwadar projects, says President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said on Monday that India wants to harm the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar port’s projects.

Speaking at the inaugural brief of naval exercise Shamseer-e-Bahar VII and Tarseel-e-Bahar II in Karachi, he said India’s illegal steps in occupied Kashmir will have an impact on the overall security situation in South Asia, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan will continue highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every level until Kashmir issue is resolved, the President vowed.

Dr Alvi, who was briefed on Pakistan’s Navy’s war and operational preparedness, said Pakistan’s defence is in safe hands and “I am proud of the armed forces of Pakistan.” He said New Dehli also intends to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar projects.

The representatives from all the three services and ministries concerned will take part in Shamsheer-e-Bahar Exercise, as per Radio Pakistan.

Shamsheer-e-Bahar Exercise is a biennial event conducted to analyze the ideas at practical level, which can later be made part of the naval strategy.

