India-held Kashmir turned into Karbala, laments JI chief

NAROWAL: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq says India has turned held Kashmir into a Karbala at present.

Speaking to media, he lamented the occupied region is under lockdown for the past 15 days.

Sirajul Haq said the Kashmiri people say that they preferred death over slavery.

Every child of Kashmir is ready to lay down his life for the sake of the ideology they stand for, he said.

The JI chief vowed to ensure that every conspiracy hatched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi falls flat.

Referring to the Indian defence minister’s statement hinting at a change in ‘no-first use’ nuclear policy, the JI chief warned India against using nuclear arms against Pakistan.

Comments

comments