India hiding details of Jodhpur incident: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: The government and the people of Pakistan have serious concern over the Jodhpur incident, the Foreign Office here said in a statement.

Hindu citizens of Pakistan which went to India on visas for longer stay in the country, have returned back to home, the foreign office spokesperson said.

Indian authorities hiding details of the incident in Jodhpur, the foreign office said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian charge de’affaires was summoned on Monday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lodge Pakistan’s serious concern over the Jodhpur incident.

Some 11 Pakistani Hindus, including children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a village of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan on August 09.

Foreign office spokesman said that Pakistan Hindu Council have serious concern over the incident, ” Security of all Pakistani citizens is our responsibility.”

Despite repeated requests by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the Indian government continued to evade the issue and failed to share any substantive details regarding the cause and circumstances of the deaths.

It is to be mentioned here that the members of Pakistan’s Hindu community will stage protest in front of Indian High Commission in Islamabad today against murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur.

A convoy of over 20 buses from Tharparkar in Sindh, comprising of men, women and children, reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, on its way to Islamabad to protest in front of the Indian diplomatic mission, against murders under mysterious circumstances.

Comments

comments