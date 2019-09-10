Fascist regime of India has crossed all limits in IOK: Commander IMCTC Gen. Raheel Sharif

RIYADH: Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Raheel Sharif paid rich tribute to all martyrs for laying down their lives for the motherland, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He said national spirit and valour of Armed Forces during the war was unprecedented. Pakistan Army is most battle-hardened and can take on any and all challenges with pride, dignity and honour.

Gen Raheel Sharif, Commander Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition also said that the Indian fascist regime under Narendra Modi had crossed all limits.

He said this during defence and martyrs day ceremony arranged by Pakistan’s Embassy in Riyadh.

“Pakistan Army is most battle-hardened and can take on any challenge with honour,” said Sharif.

Highlighting the atrocities being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and genocide of Muslims, he said, the world community needs to take immediate steps in that regard.

He added, ” Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition and for enduring peace in the region, it has to be resolved as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir”.

He also appreciated the efforts being made by PM Imran Khan, the gallant armed forces and resilient people of Pakistan for standing by the Kashmir cause.

