India, Israel committing grave human rights violations: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that India and Israel were committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and in the West Bank respectively, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, twitter, Dr Firdous said that both the countries continued to undermine the rights of the Muslim. She said that the brutalities and barbarism being carried out by occupation forces against the Muslims were fueling the emotions of resistance among them.

One photo is from West Bank, where an Israeli soldier is witnessing defiance of a Palestenian girl. The other is from India, where an Indian girl is showing defiance to an Indian Policeman. Common emotion “Resistance”. #AligarhMuslimUniversity pic.twitter.com/4UEx8CfqNk — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 16, 2019

She said,” One photo is from West Bank, where an Israeli soldier is witnessing defiance of a Palestenian girl. The other is from India, where an Indian girl is showing defiance to an Indian Policeman. Common emotion ‘resistance’.”

Read More: OIC commission condemns grave human rights violations in IoK

Earlier on November 29, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission had strongly condemned the continued human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

During its recent session in Jeddah, the commission had called for an international investigation into allegations of systematic human rights violations including serious genocide threats in occupied Kashmir.

The commission had noted that the Indian government in an attempt to quell the Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination, had resorted to relentless political, economic and communication blockade in occupied territory.

Comments

comments