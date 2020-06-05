AHMEDABAD: Loosing his cool, an angry jeweller in India carried off bank’s computer as he was not being provided net-banking services.

The incident took place at the Makarba branch of Bank of Baroda on Wednesday.

The branch manager approached Anandnanagr police to registered case of theft against the jeweller.

Vineet Gurdutta, 33, the Makarba branch manager, in his FIR with Anandnagar police, accused, Sujay Shah, who has a business named SP Jewellers, had come to the bank on Wednesday afternoon and began shouting at staffers.

When Gurdutta came out of his office and tried to talk with him, Shah said that had sent an email to the bank seeking net-banking service few days ago but had still not got it, the FIR states.

The branch manager told Sujay Shah that internet services had been activated earlier on his request, which made Shah furious and he began shouting and threatened to take away away CPU of the bank, if the service was not provided within 15 minutes.

The FIA further said, Shah was assured that IT department is working on the issue and the services will be enabled soon, but the furious jeweller began removing the CPU of the bank.

Two staffers of the bank tried to convince Shah from not taking away the bank CPU as it contains important data of the bank, but he did not listen and walked away.

