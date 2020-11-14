Publicity campaign organized in England to call out India’s treatment of Kashmiris

MANCHESTER: In an effort to publicly denounce India for its human rights violations meted out to innocent people across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), locals carried out publicity campaign in the British city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The campaign comprised posters and banners, critical to Indian atrocities inflicted on IIOJK people, on local taxis of Manchester.

Organizers of the campaign designed banners to demand India stopped its violations in Kashmir.

The organizers say their sole purpose is to channel the world focus on what is happening in Kashmir by Indian occupation forces.

They said they will expand their publicity campaign against Indian egregious violence across other cities as well.

It may as well be noted that earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan had provided irrefutable evidence to the world community about India’s state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and expressed that in the face of such detailed evidence, it could not remain indifferent or silent.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said: “We have provided irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsored terrorism inside Pak. Details of financial & material support & Indian state’s direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent.”

