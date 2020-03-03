Qureshi ‘fully’ shares Iranian FM’s concerns on violence against Indian Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday shared the “concerns” expressed by his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on violence against the Muslims in India.

“Fully share the concerns expressed by my brother @JZarif on safety and well-being of Indian Muslims facing naked violence from RSS mobs. India is in throes of grave communal violence,” he tweeted.

“Their sinister & systemic killing of Muslims is inhuman & dangerous for whole region,” he added.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had Monday condemned the ongoing wave of ‘organized violence’ against Muslims in India.

In a tweet, Javad Zarif urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing and protection of all Indians, adding that let not senseless thuggery prevail.

