Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Qureshi ‘fully’ shares Iranian FM’s concerns on violence against Indian Muslims

Shah-Mahmood-Qureshi-Javad-Zarif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday shared the “concerns” expressed by his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on violence against the Muslims in India.

“Fully share the concerns expressed by my brother @JZarif on safety and well-being of Indian Muslims facing naked violence from RSS mobs. India is in throes of grave communal violence,” he tweeted.

“Their sinister & systemic killing of Muslims is inhuman & dangerous for whole region,” he added.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had Monday condemned the ongoing wave of ‘organized violence’ against Muslims in India.

Read More: OIC condemns violence against Muslims in New Delhi

In a tweet, Javad Zarif urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing and protection of all Indians, adding that let not senseless thuggery prevail.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Factory manager killed in Karachi over ‘personal enmity’

Pakistan

Govt committed to boost SMEs, revive sick industrial units: PM Imran

Pakistan

‘Water pollution taking its toll on people, economy’: PM wants inclusive…

Pakistan

I went to fisheries’ chairman house to discuss public issues, claims Nabil…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close