India: Man of the match awarded ‘expensive’ 5-litre petrol gift

India Petrol Price Hike

Prices of petroleum products are rising globally. Hit hard by the rise, people on social media as well as on the ground are taking a dig at the rising petrol prices with angry messages, memes, jokes and creative, thought-provoking things.

A cricket tournament in India’s Bhopal highlighted the petrol price hike in a unique way.

Five litres of petrol was awarded to a cricketer who was adjudged the man of the match.

Before that, a photo went viral on social media showing a man posing with a cricket bat and a helmet in front of a petrol pump. The man poses like he has scored a century in a sarcastic dig at the rising petrol prices.

