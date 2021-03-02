India: Man of the match awarded ‘expensive’ 5-litre petrol gift

Prices of petroleum products are rising globally. Hit hard by the rise, people on social media as well as on the ground are taking a dig at the rising petrol prices with angry messages, memes, jokes and creative, thought-provoking things.

A cricket tournament in India’s Bhopal highlighted the petrol price hike in a unique way.

Five litres of petrol was awarded to a cricketer who was adjudged the man of the match.

Before that, a photo went viral on social media showing a man posing with a cricket bat and a helmet in front of a petrol pump. The man poses like he has scored a century in a sarcastic dig at the rising petrol prices.

