ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday said that India could not mislead the world over Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

Addressing a Senate session, FM Qureshi said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s blunder turned occupied Kashmir a flashpoint.

He said that voices were rising from inside India against annexation of occupied Kashmir by the Modi’s government. The foreign minister said that Indian opposition parties were not allowed to witness the situation in Occupied Kashmir and were forcibly sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport.

He said, “The world must understand that the secular India of Nehru stands buried and today the ideology of RSS is reigning supreme.”

At least 14 references had been filed in Indian apex court against the Modi’s illegal steps on Kashmir, FM Qureshi said and added that extremist Hindu political groups exerting pressure on the court. The foreign minister said that it was a test for the Indian supreme court.

FM Qureshi said, “We approached the United Nations Security Council over Kashmir issue in consultation with China”

Pakistani nation and all the political parties gave a clear message to the world on Kashmir issue, he said and added that Pakistan rejected India’s illegal steps in connection with Kashmir.

Read More: Pakistan decides to approach ICJ over Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

Earlier on August 20, after highlighting the Kashmir issue at the United Nation Security Council (UN) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan had decided to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Occupied Kashmir issue.

“Pakistan has decided to approach ICJ over IoK issue after considering all legal aspects,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said.

