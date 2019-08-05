India made mockery of UN resolutions by changing status of held Kashmir: Sumsam     

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that that India made mockery of the United Nations’ resolutions by changing the constitutional status of occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Sumsam said that said that India by forcibly occupying Kashmir was treading on its policy of converting the Muslim majority into minority which will never succeed.

India had disclosed its ugly face by changing the constitutional status of Indian Held Kashmir, the provincial minister said and added that New Delhi had put the peace of the whole region including its existence at stake.

He further said that Indian PM Narendar Modi should keep in mind that independence movement of Kashmiri people could not be seized and added that Pakistan would raise the issue at every international forum.

The minister said that Indian moved more troops in occupied Kashmir and turned the valley into a big jail. The minister said that India had thrown an axe on its own feet by changing the status of Indian Held Kashmir.

Syed Sumsam said, “India has darkened its own future through their adventurist policies.” He said that that Indian nefarious policies and malicious designs will far-reaching and devastating effects in the whole region.”

The minister said, “We are fighting the case of Kashmir since last 70 years and will always provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian held Kashmir in future also.

