India suffered moral defeat on Kashmir issue: Bilawal

SKARDU: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that India suffered moral defeat on Kashmir issue at the international forums, ARY News reported.

Talking to PPP’s office bearers in Skardu, Bilawal said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pursuing the ideology of Hindutva.

He said that they would fulfill the promises of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which he had made with Kashmiris and claimed that Pakistan became a nuclear power owing to the efforts of PPP.

Bilawal said that an Islamic democratic system implemented in the country due to his party.

Earlier on August 13, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a press conference had said that the nation stood behind the plight of our brethren in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Member national assembly, Bilawal Bhutto had said that the political brass of the country should send a unanimous message to the world that Pakistan was firmly behind the people of illegally occupied Kashmir whom India and the Indian government had annexed.

