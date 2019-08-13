India must not take matters to point of no return: Asad Qaiser

SWABI: Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser during a media talk said that August 14 will be celebrated in solidarity with the Kashmiri’s living under the illegal Indian Occupation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He also made a request to all the political stakeholders to have a one-point agenda for tomorrow, which is Kashmir.

He also said that the parliament should unanimously give an emphatic message to the world that Pakistan and its political brass stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry tweets in Punjabi, urges the ethnicity to deny duty in Kashmir

In a message to the tyrannical regime of India the National Assembly speaker said that India should be cognizant of their moves in disputed Kashmir.

“India must not take the matter to the point of no return,” said Qaiser.

“Do no test us, don’t exacerbate the situation to a point where Pakistan is left with no options,” he added.

He reassured the oppressed people under Indian occupation that Pakistan and its nation is standing firmly with them and behind them.

Read More: India’s actions in IoK may be detrimental to regional peace: Asad Majeed Khan

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry taking to the social networking website Twitter said that Pakistan needs to fight it’s own battles rather than looking for help from varying quarters.

The federal minister on the micro-blogging website said that Pakistan must battle the extremist ‘Modi mindset’ regardless of who stands with them or against them.

Comments

comments