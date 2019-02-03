India needs to accept failure in suppressing Kashmiris’ just struggle: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Sunday said that India needed to accept its failure in suppressing the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people for self-determination by atrocities and oppression.

In a tweet, Mohammad Faisal said that after the telephonic contact between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chairman APHC Syed Ali Gilani, the reality of sham Indian claim on the Occupied Kashmir was exposed yet again.

#India needs to accept its failure in suppressing the Kashmiri struggle for the #rightttoselfdetermination (3/3) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) February 3, 2019

He said that India had converted entire occupied Kashmir into an army jail on the occasion of PM Modi’s visit to the valley. The spokesperson said that Hurriyat leaders were imprisoned, mobile and internet suspended and thousands of Indian occupation forces were deployed to close roads with razor wire and iron barricades to prevent protests during PM Modi’s visit.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on February 2, had telephoned Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani to discuss the situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Diplomatic sources said that FM Qureshi and Syed Ali Shah Geelani had discussed the atrocities and grave human rights violations by the occupied Indian forces in held Kashmir.

The United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights report on human rights violations in Kashmir and the Kashmir Conference of London were also discussed by the two leaders.

