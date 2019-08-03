India must not forget February 27: FO

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the use of cluster munitions on civilian along the line of control by Indian forces, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal warned that India must not forget February 27, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said that use of cluster munitions along line of control and deliberate targeting of civilians by India, was a blatant violation of convention on cluster munitions and international humanitarian laws. Faisal said that a befitting reply would be given to India.

He said that Pakistan condemned the atrocious attacks by the Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokespersons urged the international community to take notice of Indian actions which were violation of international laws.

Earlier in the day, cluster ‘toy’ bombs had been recovered from the Line of Control (LoC) which were put there for nefarious purposes.

According to details, the toy bombs were placed in the peripheries of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir area of Pakistan, near the working boundary of the two countries.

The Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor taking to the micro-blogging website twitter had said “Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable. No weapon can suppress determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. Kashmir runs in the blood of every Pakistani. Indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris shall succeed,IA.”

