India will not succeed in its malicious designs: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India will not succeed in its malicious designs as the people of Jammu and Kashmir have spurned India’s illegitimate writ, rule and occupation.

Talking to the deader of All Party Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad, Masood Khan said that the occupied Jammu and Kashmir is passing through the darkest period of its history but the valiant people under Indian occupation have resolved to plough ahead despite India’s brutalization, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said that his government in collaboration with the Hurriyat leadership would continue to highlight the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: AJK president slams India for human rights violations in IoK

Earlier on December 12, Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan had said that after articles 370 and 35-A, India had altered article 367 also, which was very important in determining constitutional powers between the Indian regime and the occupied Jammu and Kashmir government.

He had expressed these views while speaking at a seminar on “Kashmir issue-Revocation of Articles 35 and 370 of Indian Constitution: Implications for Regional and Global Security” organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs at the Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore on Wednesday.

Comments

comments