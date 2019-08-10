India turned occupied Kashmir into military garrison: AJK PM   

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Saturday said that India turned occupied Kashmir into a military garrison, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to a two-member delegation of European parliament in Islamabad, Farooq Haider urged the international community to take immediate notice of the deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley.

He said that internet, newspapers and even the landline telephones had been shut down disconnecting Kashmiri people to the outside world. The prime minister apprise the EU parliament members that Kashmiris were confined in their homes from last five days.

Terming it as worst kind of state terrorism, Farooq Haider said that Indian actions could cause a grave human tragedy in the state.

He said such acts could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the past several decades.

The prime minister said there was complete unanimity and consensus among the political leadership in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the Kashmir cause.

The AJK prime minister urged EU parliament members to play their effective role for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, both members of the EU Parliament assured AJK Prime Minister of their all-out support for the Kashmir cause.

