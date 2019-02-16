India should be ashamed of oppression in occupied Kashmir: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Condemning the Indian government’s allegation on Pakistan for Pulwama attack, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said India should be ashamed of the oppression in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

“It is not the first time that India is linking a terror incident with Pakistan without any investigation,” he said in a statement.

Shehbaz Sharif said India had executed dubious terrorism attacks in the past as well.

Read More: RAW carried out attack on Indian army convoy: Rehman Malik

He said Pakistan should have warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over blinding of a 20-month-old girl with pellet gun in occupied Kashmir.

The president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also warned India to refrain from trying to change demography of occupied Kashmir.

“The Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations and desires of Kashmiris,” he said.

He said Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Jhadav’s arrest was a live example of India’s saboteur activities in Pakistan.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday termed Indian allegations on Pakistan over Pulwama attack as unfounded.

“It is a new trick of the Indian government that whenever Kashmir conflict is highlighted at an international forum, the Modi government adopts such tactics,” Raja Farooq Haider said while talking to ARY News.

He said the Modi government could do anything to win elections in India. The present Indian regime comprised of fanatics and they were very dangerous, he said.

“It is not just Muslims who are victim of their oppression, Sikhs, Dalits and Christians are no different,” he said.

Comments

comments