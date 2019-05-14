India requests Pak Army to stop artillery firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: After continuous warmongering following the Pulwama attack, India has now requested Pakistan Army to stop artillery firing along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, during the recent tensions, Pakistan Army inflicted heavy losses to India and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor had also mentioned the damages done by the armed forces during a press conference.

Sources said that 34 Indian armed forces personnel had been killed on February 28 in an exchange of artillery and India had to change their gun positions.

India has been continuously violating ceasefire along LoC and the working boundary time to time.

Earlier this month, the spokesperson of Foreign Office, Dr Mohammad Faisal had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ministry, in a press statement, had denounced the firing of Indian occupation forces at LoC on 2nd and 5th May 2019.

Read more: COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa visits LoC, hails Army’s operational preparedness

It said: “On 2nd May 2019, in Rakhchikri Sector along LoC, a 15 years old boy Tahir Hafeez was martyred while his 9 years old sister Tahira sustained serious injuries.

On 5th May 2019, in Hotspring and Kotkotera Sectors along LoC, two innocent civilians including a woman Nasreen Bibi and a 12 years old child Muhammad Zahid s/o Shabbir Ahmed were martyred while a woman Sonia Bibi sustained injuries.”

