India is planning to attack AJK, says Masood Khan

WASHINGTON: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan Wednesday said that India is preparing to attack AJK, ARY News reported.

Addressing in a reception hosted in his honour at the Pakistani embassy in Washington, he lauded the Pakistan government’s role in highlighting Kashmir conflict at the international level and said India is in state of bothering on the issue.

Showing the threat that India is preparing to attack AJK, Mr. Masood said Pakistan Army is ready to defeat nefarious designs of the enemy. “India to get a prompt response by our armed forces, if it wages war.”

While lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts of highlighting the occupied Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session effectively, he underscored the need for more efforts for the solution of the conflict.

In an interview, yesterday, Masood Khan had warned that any military exchange between India and Pakistan will not remain limited and added that it would escalate to nuclear level.

Read more: ‘Kashmir is nuclear flashpoint’: DG ISPR urges world to pay attention

The AJK president had said that the deteriorating security situation in occupied Kashmir has the potential to escalate into a nuclear conflict, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president had said, “We are in a state of war right now, but the situation could escalate even further.”

