GILGIT BALTISTAN: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan addressing a large gathering in Gilgit, gathered to celebrate the region’s independence from Dogra rule said that he was filled with pride after getting here, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan said that Gilgit-Baltistan had strategic and historic significance, it had always been the bridge between the sub-continent (Pakistan) and China.

Read More: JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah released from jail

“Narendra Modi has played his final card in Kashmir, whenever the curfew is lifted, a sea of people will pour out on the streets to demand and take justice from the evil clutches of Indian government, no power on earth can take away freedom from the Kashmiris now,” said Khan.

PM Khan thanked the people of Gilgit Baltistan and the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor and tremendous sacrifice to make the dream of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a reality.

Read More: Interior ministry fears terrorist attack on Maulana Fazl

Directing his attention toward the Maulana Fazlur Rehman lead ‘Azadi March’, the Prime Minister said that him and the people of Gilgit were gathered to celebrate independence while those that sought ‘Azadi’ are out on the roads in Islamabad with no defined motives.

PM Imran Khan added that ‘Jews did not need to conspire against Pakistan as long as Maulana existed’.

“Indian media is overjoyed at the ‘Azadi March’, they are hailing Fazlur Rehman as if he was an Indian citizen,” said Khan.

Read More: ‘Women Not Allowed’: Azadi Marchers harass female media persons

Khan reiterated his stance on the notion of NRO saying: “Those that think that they can suppress or corner me with pressure tactics for an NRO are living in a fool’s paradise, there is absolutely no possibility of an NRO, whatsoever, they remain in fear that they too would be held accountable for their ill-gotten wealth.”

PM Khan, in conclusion thanked the people of Gilgit Baltistan and the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valor and tremendous sacrifice to make the dream of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a reality.

Read More: PM Khan Waives Passport, Prior Registration Requirements For Sikh Pilgrims

The 72nd independence day of Gilgit is being celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional zeal and fervor today.

Comments

comments