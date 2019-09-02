India is pushing region into extremism, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has said India is pushing the region into extremism with its recent aggression, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing Kashmir Conference organised by a non-governmental organisation in Islamabad, she said the situation in occupied Kashmir is very much alarming. “The restrictions on communication sources have made the situation of the held valley, un-cleared.”

Rehman said that occupation forces are carrying out brutal assault against the Kashmiris who are fighting for their just right to self-determination.

The situation of the territory is worsening with every passing day, peace of the region is at stake, she added.

Earlier talking to media in Karachi on Sunday, FM Qureshi rules out any type of talks with Modi government till the lifting of curfew in IoK. He demanded the United Nation take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He had said that historic protest would be held outside Indian High Commission in London on September 3, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will fight the case of Kashmiris on September 27 at UNGA session.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closing of TV channels.

