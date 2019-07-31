India releases flood water in Nullah Dek

PASRUR: Dozens of villages submerged after India have released flood water in Nullah Dek, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The release of flood water from the neighboring country has caused high level flood in Nullah Dek and dozens of villages have submerged and standing crops on hundreds of acres drowned.

The land link of 12 villages of Union Council Takhtpur has been severed due to flooding, local sources said.

A flood flow of 14000 cusecs in Nullah Dek passing through at Kangra and Chahore points.

Overflowing water from the banks of Dek Nullah have drowned dozens of villages including Qazi Paharang, Makhanpur, Daulatpur, Sikandarpur, Dharewal, Kotli Khawaja, Kaluwali Syedan, Roopo Wali, Wahga, Kaluwali Khurd, Rasoolpur and Bhikki.

Moreover, paddy, barley and corn crops standing at hundreds of acres of farmland have also drowned under the water.

The local people were working on self help basis to address the emergency situation as concerned government officials yet to awake to give response to the situation.

The discharge of flood water from India could also add to the increasing water levels in River Chenab and local nullahs.

Nullah Dek enters in Pakistan from Zafarwal.

