‘India will get a response’: Asad Umar
ISLAMABAD: Amid high tension after India’s claim of surgical strike in Abbottabad which Pakistan categorically rejected, Finance Minister Asad Umar said the Indian prime minister is putting their citizens in harm for political gains.
In a Twitter message today (Feb 26), Umar said: “India WILL get a response. The time and manner of response will be chosen by Pakistan. Indian citizens must understand that their prime minister is putting indian citizens in the harms way for political gain by initiating a conflict INDIA CANNOT WIN.”
Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar held a joint press conference in the wake of India’s violation of the Line of Control (LoC).
