‘India will get a response’: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Amid high tension after India’s claim of surgical strike in Abbottabad which Pakistan categorically rejected, Finance Minister Asad Umar said the Indian prime minister is putting their citizens in harm for political gains.

In a Twitter message today (Feb 26), Umar said: “India WILL get a response. The time and manner of response will be chosen by Pakistan. Indian citizens must understand that their prime minister is putting indian citizens in the harms way for political gain by initiating a conflict INDIA CANNOT WIN.”

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar held a joint press conference in the wake of India’s violation of the Line of Control (LoC).

“Pakistan will definitely respond to Indian aggression,” Qureshi categorically announced while addressing media. He was reading out a handout released after the meeting of National Security Council today. “Pakistan has rejected India’s claims of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and heavy casualties,” Qureshi read out. “The action has been done for domestic consumption given the election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk. The forum concluded that India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing,” the handout cited.

