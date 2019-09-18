India seeks Pakistan’s permission for Modi’s overflight to US: sources

ISLAMABAD: India has sought permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to United States, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

New Delhi has requested Pakistan to use its airspace for Modi’s flight to US on September 20, diplomatic sources said.

Narendra Modi will attend the annual session of the United Nations’ General Assembly.

Indian government had formally handed over the request to Pakistan last week, according to the sources.

The authorities considering to hold a high level session to discuss the Indian request, sources said.

Pakistan had refused a request made by New Dehli earlier, to use its airspace for the plane of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, owing to New Dehli’s consistent human rights violation in occupied Kashmir.

India had requested Pakistan to fly over its airspace for the Indian president who is scheduled to visit Iceland.

Earlier in June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused the overflight of his aircraft from Pakistani airspace, despite receiving the permission from Islamabad.

The Hindu reported that India had forwarded the request to Pakistani officials to let Modi’s overflight to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan during June 13-14 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Islamabad had approved in principle the Indian government’s request in this regard. Nevertheless, Modi opted to fly via Oman-Iran route instead of Pakistani airspace.

In May, Pakistan had also granted the request of India to let its former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj overflight to attend the SCO summit in Bishkek.

