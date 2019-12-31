India spreading blasphemous contents across world: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Terming India biggest threat to interfaith harmony, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik has said that New Delhi’s government is allegedly involved in spreading blasphemous contents in the world, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rehman Malik said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government was perusing the agenda of Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party, adding India is spreading sacrilegious contents across the world to create chaos.

Condemning the anti-Muslim Indian Citizen Act, the senator urged the Pakistani government to move the United Nations-affiliated International Court of Justice (ICJ) on New Delhi’s actions against minorities.

He demanded of the government to convene an all parties conference on Kashmir.

Earlier on December 23, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the theory of a secular state had been buried by the Indian government led by prime minister Narendra Modi after the approval of the controversial citizenship act.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been giving an important statement regarding the anti-Muslim legislation in India, saying that tensions in India have risen following the controversial lawmaking by Modi-led government.

He had said that no one was supporting New Delhi government for its illegal steps taken on August 5 for Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

