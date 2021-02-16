Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who was seen alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni has died from suicide, reports in Indian media said.

The news was confirmed by the Mumbai police, and the actor also left a lengthy suicide note on his Facebook, where he detailed that he took the step due to personal problems. The 32-year-old actor passed away in Oshiwara in Mumbai.

The note was accompanied by a video of Sandeep Nahar, in which he opened up about his troubled relationship with his wife Kanchan Sharma. According to him, the two share different personalities and often ended up in explosive arguments, and that he could not take it anymore. He also acquitted Sharma of any blame for his side.

The Mumbai Police has ruled out any foul play for now. “We have registered ADR in the matter. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet. His wife informed the Goregaon Police Station about Sandeep Nahar’s death. Goregaon Police is now investigating the matter,” said DCP Vishal Thakur of Mumbai Police Zone 11.

“he body has been sent for post mortem. For now, foul play is not visible. It looks like suicide. However, post mortem report and other inquiries will give more details,” he added.

Comments

comments