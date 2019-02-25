India can’t suppress struggle of Kashmiris through force: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that peace could not be restored in occupied-Kashmir if India continues deployment of troops to target Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

Addressing an International Conference titled “Indian State brutalities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir” in Islamabad, Chaudhry said Kashmir was not a dispute between Pakistan and India but it is a global issue

He reiterated that India couldn’t suppress the struggle of Kashmiris through the use of brute force and persecution.

Read also: ‘Pakistan will continue highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir’:Fawad

He said Pakistan desire peace in occupied-Kashmir but for the purpose India must stop its brutalities in occupied valley.

Fawad Chaudhry called on India to give due rights to Kashmiris as the independent states gives to their citizens.

“Kashmir has never been a part of India, nor will it ever be,” he stated.

The minister said: “We do not want war and may be you [India] also don’t want it.” He called for trade between the two countries.

“We still stick to our previous stance that Pakistan will take two steps forward if India takes one”, he added.

He said India couldn’t do away with the facts. It’s not going to work if India continues bloodshed in Kashmir and call for peace at the same time, he mentioned.

