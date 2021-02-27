Spider-Man star Tom Holland found himself the target of an angry Indian mob on Twitter who confused him for another Tom Holland who spoke against Indian PM Modi.

A best-selling English author, interestingly named Tom Holland, unknowingly took Indian Twitter by storm after he posted a jibe aimed at Modi earlier this week. “I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself,” Holland tweeted on Feb. 24.

I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

The post was met with an intense backlash from Indian Twitter that not only slammed Holland but also confused him with another Holland – the 24-year-old star of the Spider-Man franchise, Tom Holland.

What followed was a hilariously misjudged Twitter trend that saw thousands of tweets laden with angry vitriol hashtagged #BoycottSpiderman. “This is India’s internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of a lifetime. #boycottspiderman,” read one tweet.

This is India's internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of lifetime.#boycottspiderman — Propa Genda Jeevi (@beeing_shah) February 24, 2021

Much of the trend was swiftly taken over by people who realized the mix-up and proceeded to gain further traction as they called others out for their misdirected anger.

Even more hilarious, and unfortunate for the Spider-Man team, is the fact that the actor Tom Holland has been promoting the latest installment in the series – a fact that the author Holland realised a day later.

“Oh dear – I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India,” he tweeted, before adding a famous Spider-Man quote. “I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility.”

Oh dear – I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India. https://t.co/VKrO2O8PeO — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

