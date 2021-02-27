Web Analytics
Indians attack wrong Tom Holland for anti-Modi tweet

Spider-Man star Tom Holland found himself the target of an angry Indian mob on Twitter who confused him for another Tom Holland who spoke against Indian PM Modi. 

A best-selling English author, interestingly named Tom Holland, unknowingly took Indian Twitter by storm after he posted a jibe aimed at Modi earlier this week. “I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself,” Holland tweeted on Feb. 24.

The post was met with an intense backlash from Indian Twitter that not only slammed Holland but also confused him with another Holland – the 24-year-old star of the Spider-Man franchise, Tom Holland.

What followed was a hilariously misjudged Twitter trend that saw thousands of tweets laden with angry vitriol hashtagged #BoycottSpiderman. “This is India’s internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of a lifetime. #boycottspiderman,” read one tweet. 

Much of the trend was swiftly taken over by people who realized the mix-up and proceeded to gain further traction as they called others out for their misdirected anger.

Even more hilarious, and unfortunate for the Spider-Man team, is the fact that the actor Tom Holland has been promoting the latest installment in the series – a fact that the author Holland realised a day later.

“Oh dear – I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India,” he tweeted, before adding a famous Spider-Man quote. “I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility.”

