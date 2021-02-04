Indian right-wing trolls on Twitter banded together on Wednesday to send mentions of singer ‘Chris Brown’ soaring after his ex Rihanna tweeted in favour of the ongoing farmers’ protests in India.

Heavy online abuse followed after Rihanna tweeted a link to a CNN article that reported New Delhi’s crackdown on farmers which included shutting down the internet around the Indian capital. She had questioned, “Why aren’t we talking about this?” with the hashtag #FarmersProtest that quickly became a worldwide trend.

While on the one hand, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also verbally abused her, some right-wing trolls resorted to hailing Chris Brown for his horrific physical assault on Rihanna that made headlines in 2009. “Chris the great… did nothing wrong. Love you,” wrote one user.

After reading this shit….I can say that Chris Brown did nothing wrong.. — Captian Ansh Verma (@AnshCaptian) February 3, 2021

Chris the great… did nothing wrong. Love you @chrisbrown — Papa Shango (@PapaSha06902633) February 4, 2021

Another chimed in with the same sentiment on Rihanna’s tweet, writing, “Chris brown did nothing wrong. I’m sure she must’ve done something to deserve it.”

Chris brown did nothing wrong💯. I’m sure she must’ve done something to deserve it https://t.co/Pul9wmcdoY pic.twitter.com/EFKPealszq — totally not kirru (@kirru_in_japan) February 2, 2021

“After reading this s—… I can say that Chris Brown did nothing wrong,” tweeted yet another user.

Needless to say, this shameful act by right-wing trolls was not only widely condemned but Rihanna’s tweet also successfully directed much-needed attention from around the world on to the Farmers’ Protest.

Man the ecosystem of bhakts is so vile that they’re flooding her mentions and tags with Chris brown memes and are suddenly super fans of his because Rihanna spoke about the farmer protests. It’s disgusting. Lowest of the low. — Andre Borges (@borges) February 2, 2021

