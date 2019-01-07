India’s unprovoked firing kills one youth in Bagsar sector near LoC

BAGSAR: The unproved firing of Indian troops restored on Monday in Bagsar sector along Line of Control (LOC), Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to a press release of ISPR, the Indian forces targeted civil population and left a 26-year-old citizen, Azeem, dead while a woman got injured.

The Pakistan Army aggressively responded to the Indian mischief, the media wing of the military said, adding that the ceasefire violations along LoC by the neighboring state was on the increase yet again.

Merely a week earlier, a woman was martyred and nine others sustained bullet wounds as a result of Indian troops’ firing across the LoC in Shahkot sector.

The ISPR said that a woman, Asia Bibi, was martyred while 9 civilians, including two women and three children got injured in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that a soldier of Pakistan Army was also martyred on Nov 8 as Indian forces started unprovoked shelling along the LoC.

