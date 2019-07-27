India should give positive response to US mediation offer on Kashmir: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said that India should give a positive response to United States President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir dispute, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a press conference along with a six-member parliamentary delegation from the UK in Islamabad, Masood Khan said that international pressure was increasing on India for resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The AJK president said US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir and reports of the United Nations, the United Kingdom and the European parliament indicated that the international community intended to play its due role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He said Kashmir was an international dispute and the same had been endorsed by the US president during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.

The president said, “There is no out of box solution to the Kashmir issue without the United Nations resolutions on it.” He said Kashmiris should be taken on board for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Replying to a question, the president said China’s endorsement of Donald Trump’s mediation offer about Kashmir was a welcoming statement and it will also help in resolving the issue.

