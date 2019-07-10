Web Analytics
India passenger vehicle sales slump in June

BENGALURU: India’s passenger vehicles sales slumped 17.54% in June, an auto industry body said on Wednesday, resulting in an 18.4% fall in sales in the first quarter.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales fell to 225,732 last month from 273,748 in the year-ago period, while two-wheeler sales dropped 11.7% in June, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

For the quarter ended June 30, vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.35% to 6.1 million units.

Earlier, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki cut production for a fifth straight month in June on surging inventories.

