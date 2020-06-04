ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday took to Twitter on International Child Victims of Aggression saying that the day reminded him of the atrocities being carried out against Kashmiris by occupational forces of India, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister said: “On Intl Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression we are reminded of horrors children face at behest of Indian Army in IOJ&K. Human rights orgs/media report children routinely arrested, assaulted & blinded. Modi govt has no sanctity for child’s right to life peace & security.”

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the number of the martyred youth to 18 since June 1.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of the district. The troops after sealing all the entry and exit points of the area are conducting door-to-door searches.

Read More: Three more Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama

The troops during military operations martyred two youth in Saimoh area of Pulwama district, yesterday, and thirteen others in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts on Monday.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on 28th May in the areas of the district.

