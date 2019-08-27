India wants to destroy regional peace, FM Qureshi tells UK’s lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that India wanted to destroy peace in South Asia by taking unilateral steps in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported

Talking to a five-member parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom (UK) at the Foreign Office, FM Qureshi said that India’s unilateral step of 5th August was the clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international laws.

On the occasion, the foreign minister appraised the delegation about India planning to change the demography of occupied Kashmir by large-scale massacre, atrocities and human rights violation.

Read More: Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA session next month: FM Qureshi

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan will raise the Kashmir issue with full vigor at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session next month.

He was giving a briefing to National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the evolving situation in Kashmir after the unilateral steps taken by the Indian government on the fifth of this month.

The Minister had apprised the committee on the meeting of National Committee on Kashmir and the proposals put forth by its members.

