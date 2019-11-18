Indian actions in occupied Kashmir pose grave risk to regional peace: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that the international powers should play their due role for the solution of the long standing Kashmir dispute.

Talking to the United States Consul General Catherine Rodriguez, who called on him Lahore, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the Indian aggression and brutalities in Occupied Kashmir have jeopardized peace in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, Pak-US relationship, Kashmir issue and regional situation were discussed. The governor said that Pakistan welcomed the offer of the US President Donald Trump for mediation on the Kashmir issue.

On the occasion, the US Consul General said that Pakistan and US were coming closer and bilateral relations between President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan were exemplary.

