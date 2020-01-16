Indian actions pose grave risk to regional peace, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Indian government’s belligerent rhetoric and grave human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the New Delhi regime’s actions have posed threat to regional peace and security, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on held Kashmir, PM Imran reiterated that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris for their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The meeting decided to observe February 5 as Kashmir Day in a befitting manner. The participants of the meeting welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussing the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and added that Pakistan will not compromise on regional peace and security.

The meeting also condemned India’s inhuman lockdown of eight million Kashmiris for over 165 days.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other high officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in series of tweets had welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussing the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir during a closed-door meeting in New York.

“Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu & Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, J&K remains on the Security Council’s agenda & its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation,” he had said.

Prime Minister Khan had said the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

