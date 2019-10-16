Indian aggression at LoC poses threat to regional peace: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces at the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Indian forces are escalating tension on LoC only to detract the world’s attention from the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), he said, adding that Indian acts of aggression at LoC cannot dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people for the freedom of their motherland from Indian occupation.

While expressing sympathies with the families of those martyred, AJK president said that the Indian aggression has threatened the peace of the entire region.

“We paid tribute to the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) for braving Indian aggression with a valiant spirit, AJK president said in a statement.

He said India was subjecting Kashmiris to the worst kind of tyranny and barbarism on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier today, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Foreign Office and lodged a strong protest over recent ceasefire violations on the Line of Control.

In recent ceasefire violation by Indian forces at Nezapir Sector three civilians were martyred and eight others sustained serious injuries.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned today at the foreign office and handed a protest note by Director General South Asia and SAARC Mohammad Faisal.

Dr. Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

