Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir poses threat to regional peace: Tehmina

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Janjua on Monday said that Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir was a threat to regional peace and stability, Radio Pakistan reported.

Tehmina Janjua urged the international community to take action against massive human rights violations and ongoing curfew and other restrictions in the held valley.

The special representative said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his address to UN Human Rights Council will brief the representatives of the world community about repercussions of India’s unilateral move to revoke the special constitutional status of occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s statement on the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was “very encouraging.”

“What have we been saying all along was expressed at the start of the Human Rights Council session today,” Qureshi had said, who arrived in Geneva to attend the 42nd meeting of the council.

He had said human rights, easing of a lockdown and restrictions on communication in the occupied territory came under discussion at the session.

