Indian army chief endangering peace for ‘electioneering of political masters’: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Indian army chief has repeatedly been attempting to provoke a war with Pakistan through irresponsible statements, endangering regional peace for “electioneering of political masters”, the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said on Friday.

“From fake surgical strike todate his only success has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Indian Army Chief’s statements coupled with blood of innocents on hand, losses to Indian forces at the hands of Pakistan Armed Forces, heli crashes due to so called tech fault cum fratricide just to become Indian CDS is actually at the cost of professional military ethos.(2of2). — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 25, 2019

“Indian Army Chief’s statements coupled with blood of innocents on hand, losses to Indian forces at the hands of Pakistan Armed Forces, heli crashes due to so called tech fault cum fratricide just to become Indian CDS is actually at the cost of professional military ethos,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier this week, members of the diplomatic corps and media were taken to the LoC to witness firsthand the “fallacy of the Indian claims of destroying three camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.”

The DG ISPR had earlier on Oct 21 said: “Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat/media to ‘prove’ it on the ground.”

