Indian army is not Modi’s personal property: Congress leader

NEW DEHLI: Congress politician and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad took Prime Minister Narendra Modi to task for his provocative approach against Pakistan.

In an interview to Gulf News, Azad said in harsh words, “The ruling party (BJP) under Prime Minister Modi is trying to gain political capital out of the prevailing India-Pakistan tension. He is behaving as if this is his personal army.”

Lashing out at the BJP government for trying to exploit the current situation, the veteran leader noted, “Let us not forget that India comprises of many religions, regions and castes. No political party, not least the ruling dispensation should try and exploit this very precarious situation we find ourselves in.”

The Congress leader appealed to the government to display maturity.

During an informal conversation with journalists, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also schooled the Indian prime minister saying, “Modi jee should avoid escalating tensions as; the war will not benefit anyone, rather than bringing destruction in the region.”

He further warned Prime Minister Modi of strong retaliation from Pakistan, in case of any provocation.

Commenting on the Indian air strikes, Singh said the authorities have failed to comment what they had achieved by claiming to alleged strike inside Pakistan, in the wake of the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy.

