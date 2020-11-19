Indian army rubbishes reports of ‘surgical strikes’ in AJK

The Indian army on Thursday denied media reports of “surgical strikes” carried out inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

According to reports, Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh in a statement has denied Indian media reports of army action in Azad Kashmir.

Reports circulating on Indian media about the Indian Army’s action in Azad Kashmir across the Line of Control are fake, he clarified.

Last week, Pakistan had presented “irrefutable evidence” of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in the country and called on the international community to take notice.

While addressing the press conference, DG ISPR said that the country has collected concrete evidence regarding the aggression of India as it is financing terrorist outfits and supplying arms to upscale terrorism in Pakistan.

Babar Iftikhar said that ‘mastermind’ Colonel Rajesh held four meetings with the representatives of terrorist outfits at Afghan embassy for planning terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Indian embassy and its consulate have been turned into hideouts of terrorists along the border, he added.

Read More: RAW officer Anurag Singh mastermind of Gwadar PC hotel attack: DG ISPR

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that a RAW officer Anurag Singh was the mastermind of Gwadar PC hotel attack.

“[Outlawed] BLF [Baloch Liberation Front] and BLA [Balochistan Liberation Army] were involved in attacking PC Hotel in Gwadar and a RAW officer Anurag Singh planned the attack. Singh had been given $0.5 million for carrying out the attack on Gwadar’s hotel, whereas, Dr Allah Nazar acted as a communicator between terrorists and India.

Iftikhar said that India is stirring up anti-Pakistan elements, as well as providing finance, training and arms to outlawed outfits including Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), BLA and BLF through Colonel Rajesh who is residing in Kabul.

