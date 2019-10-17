BELGRADE: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has urged Global Parliamentary Community to take notice of the constant atrocities being committed by Indian forces on innocent people in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the General Assembly of 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the Serbian capital Belgrade, he said the international community should not remain a silent spectator to the plight of innocent people of the occupied valley, Radio Pakistan reported.

Fakhar Imam said the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions, must be upheld.

He urged all parliamentarians to send a fact-finding mission from the platform of IPU to the besieged valley of Kashmir to see the plight of innocent Kashmiris.

Reiterating Pakistan’s trust in multilateralism, he said the welfare goals of all states are common and together the global fraternity could be achieved.

He said Pakistan stands committed to the international conventions and treaties that mandate women’s empowerment through various actions.

Comments

comments