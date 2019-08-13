Indian atrocities cannot suppress voice of Kashmiris: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Tuesday said that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris through gun and atrocities, ARY News reported.

In a video message, Dr Firdous said that continued atrocities by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir could not quash the just struggle of Kashmir people for their legitimate right of self-determination.

On the occasion, she reiterated the government resolve to continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

Dr Firdous said that China had rejected India’s unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir and backed Pakistan narrative on the longstanding issue. She said that the government will not compromise on national issues for personal interests at all costs.

Criticizing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the special assistant said that Kashmir issue should not be politicized. She said that PPP-led Sindh government should focus on improving its governance in the province

Read More: Independence Day tomorrow to be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day

Earlier, the government had decided to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Protest rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars were being organized to highlight the plight of oppressed people in occupied Kashmir.

